27,790 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

CGCP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

