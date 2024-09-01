27,874 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 5,132,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,125. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

