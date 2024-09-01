285,744 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,979,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $387,481,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,641,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

