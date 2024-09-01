28,597 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,167. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

