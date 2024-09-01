299,999 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 299,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,718,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
