3,000 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Camtek by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 73,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Camtek by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.02. 757,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,819. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

