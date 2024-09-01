3,149 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,203. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.16.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

