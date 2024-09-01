3,524 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

