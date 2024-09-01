3,800 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Barclays boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $2,785,719. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

