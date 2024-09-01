3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $3.75

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Report on 3D Systems
3D Systems Trading Down 8.2 %
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 3D Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3D Systems
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.