3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $3.75

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

3D Systems Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $285.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

