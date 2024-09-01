42,000 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $65.90. 1,472,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

