43,649 Shares in Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDGR) Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 43.65% of Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF (FDGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that selects growth-focused US equity securities based on the level of intraday volatility of the market. It has a bias towards large-caps but may still hold mid- to small-caps.

