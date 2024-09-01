4,989 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after buying an additional 557,038 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.