7,795 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 717,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 15,762,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,670,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

