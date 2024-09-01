78,800 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Bought by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. 1stdibs.Com accounts for about 0.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 53,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,982,446 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $20,708,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,992,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,755,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

