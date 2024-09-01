8,372 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAVA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 90,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

