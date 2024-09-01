88,999 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

