92,000 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,876,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $615.07. 1,058,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

