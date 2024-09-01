AAF Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

VYMI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 198,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,579. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

