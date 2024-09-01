AAF Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,285 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. 9,481,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,950,570. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $890.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

