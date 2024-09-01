Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 4,779 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,496.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 875,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

