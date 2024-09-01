Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,698 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GEV opened at $201.00 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $201.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

