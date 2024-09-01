Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $518.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.56 and its 200 day moving average is $486.07. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

