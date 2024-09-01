Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

