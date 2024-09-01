Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

