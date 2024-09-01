Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

NYSE:ANF opened at $147.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

