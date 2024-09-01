Acala Token (ACA) Reaches Market Cap of $63.21 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.21 million and $2.79 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.96 or 1.00139976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05774344 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,231,442.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

