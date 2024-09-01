Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Accor Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Accor has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

