Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,692. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

