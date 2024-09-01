Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,692. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

