Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 929 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

