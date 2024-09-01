ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 67,308 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,308 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 4.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 2.17% of Liberty Global worth $144,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. 2,377,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

