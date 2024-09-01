ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Arrow Electronics comprises about 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.08. 558,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

