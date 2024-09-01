Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Trading Down 0.5%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 35,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 8,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.66). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $718.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.24 million. Research analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.64% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

