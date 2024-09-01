AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

