Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 722,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.