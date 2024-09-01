ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,255 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,891. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

