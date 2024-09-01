Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

