AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,226,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.93% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $104,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DWUS opened at $46.09 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

