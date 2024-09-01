AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases 511 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

