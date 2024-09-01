AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

