Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,309,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,050. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

