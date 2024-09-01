Aion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,458.99 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Aion has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $689,402.83 and approximately $1,458.99 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018518 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007777 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

