Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.12

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Algorand has a market cap of $974.32 million and $20.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00037413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,593,432 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

