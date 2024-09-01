Algorand Price Reaches $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $988.41 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00038332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,594,536 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

