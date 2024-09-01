Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

