Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in August

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 6,769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

