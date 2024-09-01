Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in August

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 6,769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
