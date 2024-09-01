AM Squared Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 491,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.