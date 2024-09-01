AM Squared Ltd Has $37,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AM Squared Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.47. 1,135,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,611. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

