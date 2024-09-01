AM Squared Ltd Invests $90,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.2 %

XRAY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

