AM Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,200 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $15,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,203. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

